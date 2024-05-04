Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock Holdings Raised by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 168.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,167 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $1,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,989 shares of company stock valued at $725,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

