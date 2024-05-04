Blue Fin Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,663,339,000 after acquiring an additional 514,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $39.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,278.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,058. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $592.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,308.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.