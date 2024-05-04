BMO Capital Markets Increases Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $135.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.31.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,501. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.42.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 124,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 78.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $291,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

