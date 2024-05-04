BMO Capital Markets Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.95. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

