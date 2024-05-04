Boise Cascade (BCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Boise Cascade has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $12.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.64. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

