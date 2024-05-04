Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Bombardier Stock Performance

BDRBF opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

