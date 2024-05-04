Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 433.49% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,577.38 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,523.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,395.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,823.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

