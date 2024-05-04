Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $4,150.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com cut Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,823.00.

BKNG traded up $104.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,577.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,734. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,524.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,399.84. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 433.49% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock worth $18,891,445. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Booking by 4.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

