Booking’s (BKNG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,823.00.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $104.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,577.38. 534,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,734. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,524.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,399.84. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 433.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 176.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock worth $18,891,445. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.