Borealis Foods (BRLS) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 177 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25% Borealis Foods Competitors -32.26% -256.57% -11.99%

Risk & Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$2.94 million -19.05 Borealis Foods Competitors $1.62 billion $50.13 million 205.83

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Borealis Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Borealis Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 488 2017 2633 42 2.43

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Borealis Foods’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Borealis Foods rivals beat Borealis Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

