BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. 4,825,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

