BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Down 0.3 %

BSIG stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $854.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.47. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $2,280,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,255.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

