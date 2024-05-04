BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BRSP. Bank of America downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE BRSP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. 1,352,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,242. The firm has a market cap of $786.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpire Capital

In related news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,502,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 1,133,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 257,619 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

