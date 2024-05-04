BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Robert W. Baird

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on BrightView
BrightView Stock Performance
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BrightView by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BrightView by 977.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BrightView
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.