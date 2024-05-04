BrightView (NYSE:BV) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Robert W. Baird

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get BrightView alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BrightView

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BrightView stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 1,445,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,863. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. BrightView has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.22.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BrightView by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BrightView by 977.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.