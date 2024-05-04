Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.33 and last traded at $43.85. Approximately 4,735,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,821,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,158 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,198,000 after buying an additional 1,246,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

