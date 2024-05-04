Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Target Price at $130.80

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHH opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.12. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

