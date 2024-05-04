Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $71.59

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

