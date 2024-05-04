Brokerages Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) PT at $22.57

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMRA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $9.25 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

