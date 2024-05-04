Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 472,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,856. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,652,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,587 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

