Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 4.3 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.64, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$27.43 and a one year high of C$44.13.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -448.84%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

