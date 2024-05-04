Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 21st

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching 15.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is 14.80. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 16.11.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 16,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

