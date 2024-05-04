Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Trading Down 1.3%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.48. 267,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 460,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Calibre Mining Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Further Reading

