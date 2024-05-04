Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
About Calithera Biosciences
