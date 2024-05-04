Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

