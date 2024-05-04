Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

