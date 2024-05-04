Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPT. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.33.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.