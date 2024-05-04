Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 30 ($0.38) target price on the stock.
Thor Explorations Stock Up 1.6 %
LON THX opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £101.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.67 and a beta of 1.61. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.97.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
