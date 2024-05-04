Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 30 ($0.38) target price on the stock.

Thor Explorations Stock Up 1.6 %

LON THX opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £101.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.67 and a beta of 1.61. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.97.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

