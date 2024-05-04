Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,122. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.