Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after acquiring an additional 324,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 185,370 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 178,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,582,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

