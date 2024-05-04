Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.45.

Shares of CPX opened at C$36.05 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.90 and a 12 month high of C$46.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.2094897 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

