Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Carriage Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.300 EPS.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 127,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carriage Services has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $168,155.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Carriage Services news, Director Melvin C. Payne sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $90,143.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,809 shares in the company, valued at $28,900,514.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 6,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $168,155.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at $987,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,372 shares of company stock worth $369,521. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

