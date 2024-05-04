Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 22.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Carriage Services updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.300 EPS.
Carriage Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CSV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 127,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carriage Services has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.
Carriage Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.
Insider Activity at Carriage Services
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Report on Carriage Services
Carriage Services Company Profile
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carriage Services
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.