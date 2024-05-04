Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Insider Sells $9,906,734.25 in Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.9 %

CARR opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $63.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,081,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 217,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

