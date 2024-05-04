Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 20001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.98).

Castelnau Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The company has a market cap of £248.54 million, a PE ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

