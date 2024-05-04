Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 20001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.98).
Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The company has a market cap of £248.54 million, a PE ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 0.11.
Company Profile
Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.
