CEEK VR Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $45.77 million and $2.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,570.56 or 0.99976053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05634212 USD and is up 7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $4,098,746.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.