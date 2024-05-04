Cencora (NYSE:COR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora updated its FY24 guidance to $13.30-13.50 EPS.

Cencora Stock Down 0.4 %

COR stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.95. 2,222,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.31 and its 200-day moving average is $218.93. Cencora has a 12 month low of $163.37 and a 12 month high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Get Our Latest Report on COR

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,288,790 shares of company stock worth $1,009,641,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.