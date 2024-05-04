Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COR. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.90.

Get Cencora alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. Cencora has a 1 year low of $163.37 and a 1 year high of $246.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,288,790 shares of company stock worth $1,009,641,379. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.