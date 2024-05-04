Cencora (NYSE:COR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

COR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.95. 2,222,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a 12 month low of $163.37 and a 12 month high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $253,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,288,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,641,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

