CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Director Barry T. Smitherman Sells 5,670 Shares

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CNP opened at $29.44 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 175,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

