CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNP. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,650,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.