Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.56

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.56 per share on Sunday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Challenger Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.