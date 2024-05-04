Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.56

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.56 per share on Sunday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
