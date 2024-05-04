Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 12.4 %
CTHR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 276,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,667. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
