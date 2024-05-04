Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 12.4 %

CTHR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 276,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,667. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,651.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $47,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

