Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

CHEF stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHEF. StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

