Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Issues Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Chimerix stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

