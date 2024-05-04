Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Holdings Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.1% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $134.02. 497,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $148.61.

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

