Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on C. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:C opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,749.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,249 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

