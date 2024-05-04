Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.
Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %
Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 30,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,827. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Michael D. Mulford purchased 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIVB. Hovde Group began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
