Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $207.35. The stock had a trading volume of 330,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,847. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $210.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

