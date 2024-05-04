Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Robert W. Baird

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.35. The stock had a trading volume of 330,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.20. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $210.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

