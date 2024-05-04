Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 1,563,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,200. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,838 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,555.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,342.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock worth $275,809,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after buying an additional 3,461,158 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after buying an additional 1,335,802 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,051,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after buying an additional 1,150,538 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $19,506,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

