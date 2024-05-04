Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock traded down $14.45 on Friday, reaching $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,643,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.49 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,811,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $660,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,789,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,594,226. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 70.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 27,057.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 10.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

