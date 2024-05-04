Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $40.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 346,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 10,587.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

